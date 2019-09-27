Share:

LONDON - Manchester United’s current malaise was laid bare as they struggled past third-tier Rochdale 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the League Cup third round at Old Trafford Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, showing nine changes from the one that lost at West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, laboured against their League One opponents before taking the lead through Mason Greenwood in the 68th minute. Sixteen-year-old Luke Matheson volleyed an equaliser eight minutes later to send the tie into a shootout. Although United struggled, they at least avoided the complete humiliation suffered by West Ham United who were thrashed 4-0 at League One Oxford United. Oxford’s reward is a home tie against Sunderland who added another top-flight side to the League Cup scrapheap as they beat Sheffield United 1-0. Bournemouth were also humbled by third-tier opposition, losing 2-0 at Burton Albion. There were no alarms for Premier League leaders Liverpool or Chelsea. James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever were on target in a 2-0 win at MK Dons to set up a clash with Arsenal while Chelsea crushed Grimsby Town 7-1 to give manager Frank Lampard a first home win since taking charge. Aston Villa won an all Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion, prevailing 3-1 to set up a fourth-round meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers who also needed penalties to get past Championship side Reading.