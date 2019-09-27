Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Numan Ahmed Langrial on Thursday said the government gives top priority to provision of high quality certified seeds to small and marginalized farmers at low rates in order to enhance per acre yield of various crops.

Talking to media after receiving a detailed briefing from Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) acting Managing Director, the minister said the Punjab Seed Corporation has been playing the role of a backbone in the development of agriculture sector and its further progress can bring about a revolution in this sector.

He especially expressed his gratitude to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for including three new members in the Punjab Seed Corporation Board. He also congratulated the new members Rana Arslan , Aftab Ahmed Khan Khichi and Muhammad Ahmed Langrial on their appointment as Board members. He hoped the new members would leave no stone unturned to strengthen the Seed Corporation.

He further said it’s a good omen that Punjab Seed Corporation has been leading the seed production industry from the front in terms of providing high quality certified seeds to the farmers.

Besides PSC, all other departments of the Ministry of Agriculture are also quite active in providing guidance to the farmers to enhance their per acre yield so that increasing demand of food of the rapidly growing population could be met, added Numan Langrial.

He said the gigantic task of increasing per acre agriculture production in the province is his prime target for which he is making all-out efforts. In order to make the farmer prosperous and meet the local needs, the PSC will soon introduce new forms of certified quality seeds of vegetables, maize, fodders, and grains, etc. as a result of which their production will increase manifold.

The adviser to the Chief Minister on Seed and Fertilizers Malik Maqsood Awan was also present on the occasion.