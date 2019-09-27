Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has summoned a National Assembly session on coming Monday (September 30), in which, PTI’s government will share details of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit and other related matters.

The session, which may continue over a week, is most likely to witness a stormy session as the opposition parties are flexing muscles to target the government on different matters.

Background discussions with opposition parties’ MNAs revealed that the application for the production orders of some arrested parliamentarians will be submitted in the national assembly secretariat.

The opposition parties will strongly register protest if the arrested members including Asif Zardari, Syed Khursheed Shah, Rana Sana Ullah and Khwaja Saad Rafique were not allowed to take part in the house proceedings.

The production order of these arrested opposition MNAs were not issued in previous national assembly session. The opposition parties had strongly registered their protest on the issue.

The government and opposition side may also lock horns over the possible amendment in rules and procedure of ‘production orders’, as the former is planning to amend the rules.