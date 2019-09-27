Share:

LOS ANGELES (CM) - Nick Cannon is set to host his own daytime talk show.

The 38-year-old actor and rapper - who currently hosts ‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘Wild ‘N Out’ - is set to host and produce a new talk show that will be nationally syndicated to various networks in the US.

Nick’s show is being put together by LionsgateDebmar-Mercury, and will see the star - who also previously hosted ‘America’s Got Talent’ - hit screens next year. He said in a statement: ‘’After leaving ‘America’s Got Talent’, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show.

‘’I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s mind. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.’’