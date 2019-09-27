Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there is no flood situation in any of the rivers and rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal. According to daily FFC report on Thursday, three main reservoirs are maintaining 77.06 pc of the total combined live storage. Weak Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Balochistan with moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet.

Trough of Westerly Wave yesterday over Northern Afghanistan has moved Eastwards and lies over Northeastern Afghanistan. Scattered thunderstorm/rain over Rawalpindi and Gujranwala Divisions of Punjab Province, upper catchments of all major rivers including isolated thunderstorm/ rain over Faisalabad, Sargodha and Lahore divisions (Punjab), Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Southern and Southeastern Sindh are expected during the next 24 hours.

The FFD, Lahore has predicted widespread wind-thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & Faisalabad divisions of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides, scattered wind-thunderstorm/ rain over Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan & D G Khan divisions of Punjab and over the upper catchments of all the major rivers for the next 48 hours.

Heavy falls may result into flash flood discharge in hill torrents flowing in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and D G Khan division including Kashmir, while urban flooding is expected in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions.