LAHORE - NESPAK has been awarded mega road and dam projects in Sultanate of Oman enabling a Pakistani engineering firm to generate handsome foreign exchange for the country by exporting its expert consultancy services, said Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, Thursday.

In the Sultanate of Oman, NESPAK started its operations in the year 1979 and has been providing consultancy services to various government ministries and departments for the last 39 years. Special Economic Zone Authority Duqm- SEZAD, Oman has hired NESPAK for design of a Dual Carriageway for NR-32 Phase-1 at Duqm (16 KM).

The scope of works comprises designing for a 6-lane dual carriage road (13 km), 3No. bridges (3km), roundabouts/signalized traffic signals (04No). This dual carriageway (6 lanes) will run through business hub in free zone i.e. heavy Industrial area, Duqm Refinery, Petro chemical industry, Shell Petroleum project etc. and connect these with Duqm Port.

The major fields of operations have been major roads, highways, water supply/sewerage schemes and dams. NESPAK has emerged as an efficient and dependable partner to the government of Oman in the development of infrastructure facilities. Through consistent and tireless efforts of its employees, NESPAK has carved a niche for itself and today proudly stands as one of the leading consultancy firms in the Sultanate. MD NESPAK Dr. Tahir Masood has congratulated the concerned staff on these achievements.

Ministry of Regional Municipality and Water Resources has engaged NESPAK for feasibility study and design of Recharge and Storage Dams in Wilyat Al Hamra, Al Dakhliyah Governorate, Oman. The scope of work comprises of 6 No Recharge dams, 3 No Storage dams and 5km of wadi Training/protection works (length = 5km) to a future planned residential areas on edge of main wadis.

Under a third assignment, NESPAK’s consultancy services have been hired by the Ministry of Transport and Communication, Oman for preparation of tender documents for left over stretches of Batinah Coastal Road Phase-1 (60 KM). A 45 km dual carriageway road (4 lane) was designed and supervised by NESPAK in 2015 and designing of remaining dual carriage road (15km) including bridges, roundabouts along Batinah coast line is included under current scope of work.

This dual carriage ways road (4 lanes) is a main road which will connect Muscat with Dubai. This main Batinah Coastal Road will promote tourism and connect different built up areas, Sohar port, refinery and fish harbors.