Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the United Nations Security Council and other International fora to take serious action against illegall and unilateral steps taken by India in occupied Kashmir to avoid any human tragedy.

While addressing Asia Society in New York, Prime Minister Khan said over 8 million Kashmiris have been detained by Indian occupation forces in the held valley since last 53 days.

He stressed that curfew should be lifted as soon as possible.

Commenting on the dialogue on Kashmir with India, the Prime Minister said his government has tried several times to negotiate with BJP government but dialogue process with India cannot be resumed unless curfew is lifted from occupied Kashmir valley.

The future of the Kashmir should be decided according to aspiration of Kashmiris and as promised by United Nations Security Council through its resolutions, he stated.

Imran Khan further said that during his visit to the US, he informed world leaders about atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He expressed fear of bloodshed after lifting of curfew in the held valley which could ignite tensions between Pakistan and India.

Replying a question the Prime Minister expressed disappointment that the United Nations did not take any action against India despite undeniable evidences.

Two nuclear powers are face to face on the Kashmir dispute and further tension should be stopped, he added.

Moreover, PM Khan said that due to prudent government policies, the economy of the country has stabilized and steps are also being taken to expand the tax net in the country.

Pakistan has now become investment-friendly country with huge investment opportunities in different sectors, he remarked.

Further, PM said Pakistan is also a beautiful country with in respect of tourism and the government is working to promote this potential.

He said that poverty alleviation and employment opportunities issues are on the top priority of the government and it has taken short-term, mid-term and long-term steps under Ehsas Program.

Climate change is also a big challenge for the country and for the globe as well, he told.

Prime Minister said Pakistan is ready to play a mediation role for dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In addition, he mentioned that Pakistan is also playing a pivotal role in Afghan-led peace process to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan has been hosting more than 4 million Afghan refugees since several decades.

He said Pakistan has presented unprecedent sacrifices in war-on-terror and Pakistan Army has carried out number of successful operations against militancy in the country with the help of masses.

India is trying to include Pakistan in the black list of FATF but its efforts would be foiled, he added.