Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives, damages to the properties and suffering of the affected people and directed Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to provide all necessary assistance to the earthquake victims and utilize all possible resources in this regard.

Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal briefed the Prime Minister Imran Khan through telephonic contact in New York and apprised him on latest situation in the wake of Mirpur Earthquake of 24th September, 2019 and its aftershocks. The Prime Minister was also apprised on the details of loss of lives, injuries and damages to properties in the affected areas of districts, Mirpur, Bhimber (AJ&K) and Jhelum in Punjab.

He also directed that financial assistance be provided on urgent basis, particularly to the families of those who have lost lives due to the earthquake. He further directed that the assessment of the losses may be completed at the earliest possible to provide assistance to the people, restore and reconstruct communication links and services in the areas.

The Prime Minister express his desire to visit the areas, to observe the losses and meet the affected people on the first available opportunity on his return to the Country.

In pursuance of the directions of Prime Minister, a financial assistance amounting to rupees five hundred thousand has been decided to be disbursed among the families of the deceased while financial assistance to the injured and loss of property would be announced in due course of time.

The Chairman NDMA has also decided to commemorate National Resilience Day (8th October) in the affected areas to mark solidarity with the people affected by the Earthquake-2019.