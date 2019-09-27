Share:

NEW YORK - Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that it was too risky to allow tensions to escalate between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, saying he would urge the United Nations to step in.

Noting what he said was the world’s indifference to civilian suffering in Kashmir, he condemned India’s military clampdown there and said he would appeal to the United Nations (UN) for help. “They do not understand that this can go horribly wrong,” the Pakistani leader said at a meeting with editors of The New York Times, according to a report in the newspaper.

Khan said he would ask the United Nations to intervene when he addressed the General Assembly on Friday (today). “This is the UN’s job,” he said, adding, “They have to intervene, send observers there.”

Khan said India was behaving irrationally — and against its own longer-term interests. “Arrogance”, he said, “stops people from being rational.”

“If the UN doesn’t speak about it, who is going to speak about it?” the prime minister said.

In this connection, The New York Times quoted Laurel Miller, director of the Asia Programme at the International Crisis Group, as saying, “I can’t imagine India agreeing to it, and the UN isn’t going to intervene over India’s objections.”

Ms Miller, like PM Khan, said some nations might be reluctant to press the issue because they don’t want to jeopardise their relationship with India, a major economic market. That could change, she said, if widespread violence breaks out in Kashmir.

PM Khan said he feared that was exactly what would happen. “This is very dangerous,” he said, “because people don’t realise where it’s headed. It’s going to be a massacre, the moment they lift the curfew.”

The Pakistani leader said he was not optimistic that he would accomplish anything in his speech to the United Nations, at least not in the near term. “But at least the world will be aware,” he said. “Because I fear an impending genocide.”

MEETING WITH HR WATCH DIRECTOR

In a meeting with Executive Director of Human Right Watch Kenneth Roth in New York, Imran Khan expressed serious concerns on possible massacre in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after lifting of curfew.

Khan said India was making every effort to disturb the demography of Muslim-majority Kashmir.

The prime minister apprised Kenneth Roth that around 15,000 Kashmiri youth had been detained by the Indian security forces to curb their voice for freedom.

He called upon the international human rights organisations to pressurise India to allow foreign observers monitor the situation in IOJ&K. He said he had arrived in New York as an ‘Ambassador of Kashmir’ and expressed resolve to present the case of oppressed Kashmiris at the UNGA forum forcefully.

INTERVIEW WITH WSJ

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan wanted to lift its people out of poverty and focus on building a peaceful neighbourhood but the RSS-backed Modi government was following an agenda rooted in racial supremacy. “Racism is often rooted in arrogance and arrogance can lead people to make huge blunders. That’s what Modi has done in occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said while talking o the editorial board of Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“I have come to New York especially for Kashmir. Everything else is secondary. The world doesn’t realise that we are heading for a big disaster,” he said.

India’s repressive and illegal actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir would not only have repercussions for the region but for the entire Muslim world, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi said in a series of tweets quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to the Wall Street Journal editorial board.

The prime minister said “The world should not fear that a peace deal in Afghanistan would take us back to 2001. Peace is the most important goal and we should all pursue it.”

He called for resumption of Afghan peace talks between the United States and the Taliban.

MEETING WITH LAVROV

Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of UNGA session and both sides expressed satisfaction on growing momentum in bilateral relations.

Matters related to further strengthening bilateral cooperation were discussed, a statement issued by the PM Office here said.

Both Russian and Pakistan maintained close contact on the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Last month Russia did not object to holding a UNSC meeting on the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister emphasised that situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir poses a serious risk to peace and stability and the international community must urge India to lift restrictions on Kashmiri population.

He noted that Indian officials were making false allegations on presence of terrorists to mislead the world. Both sides also discussed other regional developments and efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

ENGLISH CHANNEL TO CONFRONT ISLAMOPHBIA

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia have decided to jointly start an English language channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on the religion Islam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a twitter message, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed and himself had a meeting on Wednesday at the sidelines of the 74th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in which it was decided that the three countries would jointly start an English language channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on the great religion - Islam.

The prime minister said misperceptions, which bring people together against Muslims, would be corrected; the issue of blasphemy would be properly contextualized; series & films would be produced on Muslim history to educate/inform “our own people and the world”. Muslims would be given a dedicated media presence, he added.