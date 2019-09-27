Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Information and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that it is need of the hour that opposition parties should think by coming out of personal politics. It is a reality that if Kashmir committee of the PML-N and PPP tenures worked in the right direction Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team would not have had to put in so much hard work.

He said this while talking to reporters during the inauguration exhibition ceremony of engineering products at Expo Center Lahore.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rightfully played his due role by not only becoming the ambassador of Kashmir but also its advocate, he said. He adopted a bold viewpoint by portraying true picture of Islam as well as of Kashmir for which even his critics are compelled to commend him. To attach any religion including Islam with terrorism is inappropriate and Prime Minister Imran Khan brought to light western powers in USA that their perception about Islam and Muslims is not based on reality which needs to be rectified on urgent basis, he added. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that media of the whole world has been sensitized about Kashmir issue and curfew being imposed in Kashmir is exposing horrible face of India before the world.

The minister, while talking during the engineering exhibition, said that efforts are going on for e-commerce gateway and present government wants to introduce latest technology to the industrialists. Displaying of more than 200 stalls in engineering industry from 17 different countries speaks volume of exhibition success, he maintained. Provincial Minister said that present PTI government wants promotion of local industries and industries will also have to uphold their standard and will have to ensure provision of satisfactory services to the people instead of earning profit only. In reply to a question about vehicle industry, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that getting more amount then the fixed amount from the citizens on manufacturing of local vehicles and absence of standard being provided in the vehicles are solvable problems on which local industries will have to think over.

Later on, while addressing in a meeting with representatives of different journalist organizations, Mian Aslam Iqbal assured that Punjab government will provide complete help with regard to resolving economic problems of journalists. Outstanding dues pending during the previous tenures of governments have been paid to the maximum and now it is sole responsibility of print and electronic media owners to set the process of paying salaries to the workers in motion, he stressed. He is fully aware about the problems of the journalists and special committee constituted by Federal Advisor on Information is reviewing it, he concluded. DGPR Punjab Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar, Director General PID Saeed Ahmad Sheikh, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Rana Muhammad Azeem, Shahzad Hussain Butt, Naeem Hanif, Imran Sheikh and Shaukat Ali also participated in the meeting.