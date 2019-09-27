Share:

The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has blocked 900,000 websites based on complaints from citizens for showing illegal material.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications has been informed that 9 million websites found containing blasphemous, pornographic, anti-state, anti-army and anti-judiciary material have been blocked by the PTA.

Criminal acts committed through mobile phones or other technology is monitored by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA), and PTA does not have information related to cybercrime, reports said.

The PTA did not share which websites were banned. It also did not attempt to define what it meant by "anti-state", "anti-army", or "anti-judiciary", as the vagueness of the language used does not indicate what exactly it takes the authority to judge a website's appropriateness for Pakistani internet users.