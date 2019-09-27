Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir chapter Thursday appreciated the UK’s Opposition Labour Party for adopting a historic resolution on Kashmir calling for international intervention and granting of the right to self-determination to the people of the disputed territory.

They are suffering sufferings at the hands of Indian occupation forces over and over again, it was officially said.

The resolution tabled by the Leyton and Wanstead and Nottingham East Constituency Labour Party wings at its annual party conference in Brighton calls for intervention by Corbyn to ensure someone from the party is represented to attend the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on the issue. Jeremy Bernard Corbyn is a British politician serving as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition since 2015 has several times condemned human rights abuses in Kashmir in the recent weeks, according to PTI AJK’s spokesperson and central secretary information Ershad Mahmud.

Kashmiris in IoK cannot be left at the mercy of occupational force

Terming it a great development the president PTI-AJK chapter Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary said that the resolution was a big achievement and a diplomatic victory for Pakistan against India.

“This is the same party, whose government had passed Indian independence act on 5th July 1947 in the UK parliament that ultimately led to the creation of India and Pakistan as two sovereign states”, Barrister said adding that the Labour party has yet again created a history by upholding the Kashmiris’ right of self-determination and advocating for a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Talking to this Correspondent on Thursday, the PTI Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud, while welcoming the move said, “It is heartening to see such a comprehensive resolution, wherein the Labour party, with no ifs and buts, had underscored the need for addressing both political as well as the humanitarian dimensions of the lingering dispute”.

The Labour party’s unambiguous stand on the issue of Kashmir he said will go a long way to strengthen the Kashmir narrative being a principal part of the dispute.

Referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s diplomatic engagements on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session the PTI Secretary Information said that the PM Khan has held dozens of high-level meetings with heads of important world countries. Lauding IK’s forthright stance on the issue of Kashmir Mr. Mahmud said, “During his meeting with world leaders Prime Minister Khan had presented Kashmir case effectively and vociferously”.

“After a long time any Pakistani leader has spoken extensively on the issue of Kashmir and highlighted people aspirations”, he said adding that none of his predecessors has so far been able to engage world leaders on Kashmir on such a level”, he said.

Elderly woman strangled over land issue: A 70 years old woman was strangled to death by five persons so as to grab her 40 acres of land.

In village Qaim Jindeka, the woman Aianul Haq lived with an ownership of 40 acres of agriculture. The land was taken care of by her nephew Ashfaq Hussain alias Shifaat Hussain s/o Abdur Rahman. To occupy her land five persons Muhammad Siddiq, Raj Hussain, Rashid Ahmad sons of Sufi Arif, Fakhar Hayat s/o Haji Khizar Hayat entered her home and strangled her to death by her dupatta.

When the villagemen reached the site, the accused had escaped by jumping over the wall. It is noteworthy that one offender Fakhar Hayat had fraudulently got 2 acres of land of Ainul Haq to his name, and was occupying illegally her 3 acres of land. The police had registered a case against the offenders.

Meanwhile, shooting spree injured 9 persons including a woman on the dispute of pigeon flying. In village 9/1AL two rival groups started quarrelling on pigeon flying competition. The quarrel developed into shooting spree. Consequently 9 persons including Noor Bibi, Ali Hassan, Inayat Ali, Noor Hassan, Riaz, Muhammad Ali, Babar, Ali Sher and Wahid got injured. The police arrived and controlled the situation. The injured persons were rushed to the hospital. Investigations had been started by the police.