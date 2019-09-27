Share:

A trial court in Multan has reserved its verdict in the Qandeel Baloch murder case. The case has been in courts since 2016 and numerous witnesses have presented their stance. An attempt was also made to dismiss the case by Qandeel’s parents, who provided an affidavit to court saying that they forgive the murderers but the trial court dismissed their request. This case will set the precedent for many honour killings in Pakistan - an issue highlighted and legalised due to the documentary work of Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. Honour killings are an issue the Pakistani society deals with on a regular basis. With the incorporation of punishment for it in the legal system, there is a chance that the count of such murders can be reduced in the country.

It was a first when the trial court decided to dismiss the affidavit of Qandeel’s parents because it is important to set the precedent that lives are not meant to be taken. At the same time, many criminals are given the privilege of case dismissal after committing heinous crimes because the law permits such leeway. Due to the close linkage with the idea of honour, it is also important for the state to work on the social upbringing and mindsets of people that have not evolved for a long time. Qandeel’s presence on the internet might have been controversial and gathered a variety of opinions, it also gathered viewership out of choice. It is important that disagreements do not turn into a mob mentality that can then be used to take the life of that person. The case will definitely evoke a lot of sentiments and set a precedent for further honour killing cases.