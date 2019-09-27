Share:

ISLAMABAD - Qasim Asad won the deaf title at the Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 at Leisure City Club, Rawalpindi on Wednesday night.

Shahzad grabbed second, while Zedan Khan secured third position in the event, where around 35 bowlers were in action to get top positions.

Around 250 bowlers from across the country are taking part in different categories of the championship, which include singles, masters, trios, doubles, media, inter-schools, inter-college and inter-universities.

The deaf event was a five-way battle right from the start, as two games were already awarded to each contestant. Ali, Irfan, Qasim Asad, Shahzad and Zedan were the front runners, while other bowlers were almost down and out from the title race after the first seven attempts. There was big difference between the first five and the rest of the pack. Ali and Irfan were looking comfortable, as they were hitting the smashes regularly, while others were struggling to keep pace with the run-away leaders.

After playing well in the first 10 attempts, both Ali and Irfan started to commit lot of mistakes and became unable to keep the momentum, which then badly shifted from their grasp to the other three. They were outclassed after completion of 15 attempts, while Qasim Asad, Shahzad and Zedan were going well. With two more attempts, it became clear that Qasim, who had managed to take huge lead, will win the game. Ultimately, he finished the competition with top position with 309 pins, Shahzad begged second place with 261 pins, and Zedan Khan grabbed third place with 234 pins.

Total 20 players took part in the women event, where two games were given to each contestant. After first round, eight players succeeded in qualifying for the quarterfinals. It was tense battle for the last four places, as Ambar, Nosheen, Sadaf, Aliya, Roshi, Noor, Rozina and Tehseena were fighting hard. Amber and Sadaf were enjoying comfortable lead, but then both failed to obtain maximum pins in the last attempt and crashed out.

While displaying top class bowling skills, Roshi was running away from the rest of the pack with commanding lead. She managed to reach semifinals with 312 pins in two games, 146 in the first game and 166 in the second game. Noor also booked her semifinal place with 246 pins, 130 in the first game and 116 in the second game. Rozina Ali grabbed third place in the semifinals with 245 pins, 161 in the first game and 84 in the second game, while Tehseena grabbed the fourth place with 232 pins, 120 in the first game and 112 in the second game.

Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani inaugurated the deaf event of the championship as chief guest. Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Secretary General Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association (STBA) President Aleem Agha, PTBF Vice President Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, and former Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Information Secretary Rana Tanveer Ahmed were also present on the opening ceremony.

“Pakistan government is taking all steps for promoting and developing sports in the country. The players are assets of the nation and they should be encouraged. Special Games were held successfully at Pakistan Sports Complex few days ago, in which special boys and girls from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree participated in different competitions. I promise to lend every possible support for the promotion of tenpin bowling in the country and assure that a piece of land will be allocated to PTBF at PSB premises soon,” Durrani said.