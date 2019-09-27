Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Mirpur Commissioner Chauhdary Muhammad Tayyab was Thursday assigned responsibilities to perform as focal person to supervise the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation programme in the recent deadly earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur division especial the city and adjoining areas.

He will apprise the media of the daily updates of the latest situation of relief and rehabilitation works in affected areas in Mirpur and adjoining areas to media at 04:00 pm.

Decision to this effect was taken in a high level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Mathar Niaz Rana here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing rescue and relief operation in quake hit areas of Mirpur division.

All secretaries, head of the departments and other high-ranking civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Mirpur commissioner named as focal person to supervise relief activities

The meeting decided to expedite the rescue, relief and rehabilitation work in the affected areas through effective institutional coordination mechanism for which a Central Control Room has been setup in the office of Commissioner Mirpur Division.

Separate committees were also convened for rescue, relief and rehabilitation work in the quake hit areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana said that all out efforts are being made to minimize the sufferings of the affectees.

He said Prime Minster Raja Farooq Haider Khan himself monitoring the rescue, relief and rehabilitation work and he has directed to utilize all available resources for the early rehabilitation of the quake affectees. The Chief Secretary directed the Assessment Committees to immediately compile the building losses.

He also directed to the Commissioner Mirpur Division to prepare complete documentation of rescue, relief and rehabilitation programs so that timely reports can be sent to the federal government and other organizations.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary visited Divisional Hospital Mirpur to inquire after injured persons where he directed Secretary Health Major General Tahir Sardar and Director General Health Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan to immediately take over the newly constructed 250 beded Divisional hospital Mirpur and shift the injured indoor patients to the new building for better treatment.