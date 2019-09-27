Share:

Unfortunately the Prime Minister Imran Khan has restricted himself to Twitter to outburst his fury over Indian aggression in Jammu and Kashmir and has not paid a single visit to any of the friendly countries which reflects his limited proactive approach toward exploring and utilising the diplomatic options zealously. Pakistan’s economy continues to remain in shambles, the grim security situation both in Afghanistan and IHK poses a grave threat to national security and economy alike. Despite realising the fact that wars, inside and outside the border, has already caused tremendous amount of damage to his country and its economy, his bellicose rhetoric continues to ruin it further.

The reported presence of ISIS fighters in Afghanistan and quite surprisingly in India is much more haunting following which the Indian intelligence agencies have kick started a propaganda campaign that Pakistan might help Taliban to infiltrate into Kashmir to support Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. Though the Government of Pakistan has refuted such rumour and termed it as a pretext for war, India sticks to its claim.

Donald Trump’s recent statement regarding the consequences of US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan is extremely alarming as he warned the neighbouring countries of the serious repercussions once the US troops leave Afghanistan. The US has a long history of resolving its issues by creating another. Despite having spent trillions of dollars in several military adventures and misadventures it has now locked horns with Iran which has badly affected the Pak-Iran relations as well as the trade partnership between the two countries.

Once again, admitting Pakistan’s strong influence, the US has ‘requested’ Pakistan to lend its support to bring a peace agreement with Afghan Taliban. Since the US President himself has consistently expressed his desire to become an arbitrator or mediator to resolve the longstanding issues between Pakistan and India Including Kashmir, Pakistan should utilise its relations with Taliban leaders for persuading US to exert pressure on Indian Government for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue before it ignites a nuclear war between the two countries.

Moreover, as the Government has decided to take the matter to ICJ and that the Prime Minister will address the UN General Assembly’s session next month, it must be taken as a huge opportunity to show the Indian atrocities in IHK and expose its nefarious designs to wage a nuclear war. Through more robust diplomatic measures, urge the world leaders to intervene not only for the sake of provision of justice to Kasmiris but also to ensure the regional and global peace and stability.

TARIQ MAHMOOD KHALID,

Sargodha.