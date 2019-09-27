Share:

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has stated that the aim of awarding

scholarships is to ensure that no one will lag behind in education due to financial restrictions.

Chairing the meeting of the National Endowment Scholarship for Talent in Islamabad on Friday, he suggested bringing in a Nursing Scholarship Program to strengthen the nursing profession through provision of financial assistance to talented nurses for undergraduate and graduate degrees in nursing.

He also suggested the Fine Arts and Culture Scholarship Program, and wanted that the amount of scholarship be large enough to meet all incurring expenditures.

Shafqat Mahmood also asked authorities to focus on the Intermediate Scholarship Program and to enhance the size of allocation for inter-level students, either boarders or non-boarders.

A new category to deal with "hardship" cases, he said, was also needed. This scholarship program is intended to focus on orphans, special students, children of martyrs and affectees of any natural calamity.

The Minister also wanted special attention to be paid for awarding scholarships to erstwhile FATA and Balochistan.

It is unclear what the funding source for these planned scholarship expansions will be. The PTI government came under fire earlier this year when it chose to cut back funding for HEC scholarships that allowed students to pursue higher education in prestigious universities abroad. Massive budgetary cuts have also stalled lecturer salaries in colleges across the country, and have forced some institutions -- at least in Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa -- to acknowledge a state of bankruptcy.