An Accountability Court (AC) Friday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition seeking provision of additional facilities in Adiala Jail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on the petition filed by Sadia Abbasi, a sister of former prime minister Abbasi, seeking additional facilities for the accused who was in jail on judicial remand in LNG import agreement case.

The petitioner had stated in her plea that the accused should be kept separate from other prisoners in jail due to his health condition and a chef should be allowed to stay with him to prepare controlled diet for former prime minister.

The petition sought the permission of air conditioner, refrigerator, TV set, toaster, tea kettle, oven, bed, chair, newspapers, books, journals, printer and computer facilities for the accused person during his stay in jail. It also requested the court to provide two servants from the jail to Abbasi.

The petition further said that all these facilities were also provided to former prime minister when he was in Malir jail in 1999. The accused would bear the expenditures of the above facilities at own.

The court served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and adjourned hearing of the case till Monday.