LAHORE - An unbeaten century from Sidra Amin, which included a 100-run partnership for the fourth-wicket with Aliya Riaz, helped PCB Blasters beat PCB Challengers by six runs in the final of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana on Thursday.

After putting into bat, PCB Blasters’ start was not impressive as Saadia Iqbal broke the opening partnership in third over by taking the scalp of Ayesha Zafar with 3 runs total on the board.

However, Sidra, the right-handed opening batter, kept an end intact till the end. Umaima Sohail made 21 runs before getting out LBW at a Fatima Sana’s delivery and Blasters were reduced to 38-2 in 15th over. Kainat Hafeez (26 off 59) next joined next Sidra and both added 65 runs for third wicket before Syeda Aroob Shah broke their partnership.

Sidra added 100 runs for the fourth wicket with Aliya Riaz, who scored 42 off 47 balls with one four and three sixes. Sidra hit 11 fours in her unbeaten knock of 153-ball 102. Aliya was the second highest run-getter for the PCB Blasters as they scored 216 for five in 50 overs.

In their run-chase, PCB Challengers were restricted to 210 for seven in 50 overs, thanks to Tooba Hassan and Almas Akram who took two wickets each. Javeria Rauf top-scored in the innings with 51 off 83 balls with seven fours. Bismah Maroof scored a 56-ball 44, which was laced with five fours. Both contributed a 82-run partnership for the second wicket.

Requiring 14 runs in the final over to win the match, the challengers scored seven off Aliya Riaz bowling. Sidra Amin was declared the player of the match, while PCB Challengers leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah won the player of the tournament award for bagging 14 wickets in the tournament.

BRIEF SCORES

PCB Blasters: 216-5, 50 overs (Sidra Amin 102 not out, Aliya Riaz 42)

PCB Challengers: 210-7, 50 overs (Jaweria Rauf 51, Bismah Maroof 44, Natalia Pervaiz 39 not out; Tooba Hassan 2-28, Almas Akram 2-38)

Player of the match: Sidra Amin

Player of the tournament: Syeda Aroob Shah, PCB Challengers