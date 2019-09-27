Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to launch a grand operation against water theft in Karachi to resolve the water crisis in the metropolis.

The decision was taken in a high level meeting held here on Thursday with Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in chair. Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shelwani, KWSB Managing Director (MD) Asadullah Khan and representatives of Pakistan Army and Rangers were also present in the meeting.

MD KWSB and Commissioner Karachi briefed the meeting about action being taken by the KWSB against illegal water hydrants and water theft from Karachi Drain. The MD water board also informed the meeting that since 2015 KWSB has demolished 194 illegal water hydrants from various parts of Karachi and as many as 300 illegal pipelines have also been removed. He further informed the meeting that FIRs against 300 people have also been lodged.

The MD KWSB also informed the meeting that there are 25 illegal water hydrants being operated from the West district of the city. The Chief Secretary directed the Commissioner Karachi to demolish all 25 illegal water hydrants by providing all possible administrative support to KWSB, police and Rangers within a week and a compliance report in this regard be also provided.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed the KWSB to take action against persons involved in tampering with the main water lines or in water theft, and to submit a compliance report. He also directed the KWSB Managing Director (MD) Asadullah Khan to conduct survey with the help of district administration and Rangers regarding distribution and losses of water being provided to Karachi from all pumping stations district wise.

The meeting was also informed that various illegal pipelines have been detected in Karachi Drain canal near Gujo. The Chief Secretary Sindh directed MD Water Board to remove all illegal pipelines from KD Drain Canal and if it is necessary to provide drinking water to the villagers KWSB should legalize and install proper system to provide water for drinking purpose only to the surrounding villages.