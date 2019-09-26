Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index lost 131.32 points (0.42%) to close at 31,433.89 points. A total of 124,475,550 shares were traded compared to the trade of 104,764,940 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.527 billion compared to Rs 4.166 billion during last trading day. Out of 359 companies, share prices of 146 companies recorded increase while 186 companies registered decrease whereas 27 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 31,426,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.52, World Call Telecom with a volume of 11,864,500 and price per share of Rs 1.11 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 10,266,000 and price per share of Rs 14.39.

The top advancer was Siemens Pak with the increase of Rs25 per share, closing at Rs 650 while ICI Pakistan XD was runner up with the increase of Rs 16.30 per share, closing at Rs 482.19.

The top decliners were Colgate Palm XD with the decrease of Rs 63.51 per share, closing at Rs 1985.49 and Wyeth Pak Ltd with the decrease of Rs 32.75 per share closing at Rs 627.25.