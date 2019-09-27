Share:

LAHORE - Taimur Hassan of Pakistan was elected as chairman of Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) for a period of three years in the general body meeting of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation meeting held in Shangai, China. This is a huge honor for Pakistan and with this attainment, international golf will now travel to Pakistan in a big way. Taimur is an internationally known golfer, who has many accomplishments to his credit. As a youngster in the decade of seventies and eighties, he ruled the golf circuit of Pakistan, winning the national golf title 17 times. Later, he was elected the Honorary Secretary of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and through various initiatives, he was successful in developing golf in Pakistan. He is well known as a golf organizer of merit and through his standing in the international golf circles, he has succeeded in becoming the Chairman of this august golf body of Asia Pacific which includes Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Phillipines and Pakistan. Congratulatory messages have been offered by PGF President Lt Gen (R) Hilal Hussain and Sind Golf Association (SGA) President Asad IA Khan.