Human advancement, PM Imran Khan foremost priority, is remarkable. Ivanka Trump who is US president daughter and his Adviser, shown interest for launching human development programmes in Pakistan after the visit of PM in US.

Her support for the Prime Minister’s “Ehsas” Programme and her offer to enhance bilateral cooperation for human resources development and women empowerment in the country would show positive results. This obviously bring a vital change and the credit of this goes PM Imran Khan who is struggling hard to advance human living in Pakistan.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.