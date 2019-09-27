Share:

ISLAMABAD - The UN Security Council yesterday allowed Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed to use his frozen bank accounts for personal expenses.

Hafiz Saeed’s assets were frozen after the UNSC sanctioned him under Resolution 1267 for alleged links with the Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The Chair said, “no objection” had been received from any member by the deadline and hence Pakistan’s request was approved. The UN committee allowed Hafiz Saeed to use his bank account for “basic expenses” to help his family.

Hafiz Saeed’s bank accounts were frozen by the Pakistan government complying with the UNSC resolution. Pakistan had forwarded a request the UN to let Hafiz Saeed withdraw Rs 150, 000 (approximately $1,000) per month to cover necessary basic living expenses for him and his family.

In its appeal to the UNSC, Pakistan government has said that they have received a request from Hafiz Saeed, who has “worked as assistant professor in University of Engineering and Technology Lahore for the period 1974 to 1999, he had completed a pensionable service of 25 years and drawing a pension of 45700 through his bank account.”

The plea said Hafiz Saeed’s bank accounts were frozen by the Pakistan government and now he needs Rs 150, 000 to cover the basic expenses of his family and himself.

Meanwhile, Acting Foreign Secretary Moazzam Ahmad Khan briefed resident Ambassadors of the P-5 Missions in Islamabad about the recent, intensified anti-Pakistan propaganda emanating from India.

Referring to the intensified, concerted Indian campaign against Pakistan, especially in the last few days, he stressed upon the aggressive, belligerent statements emanating from India, especially the Indian military, including, baseless, unsubstantiated allegations of “terrorist camps.”

“Senior Indian military commanders have been giving provocative statements about presence of so called ‘terrorists planning to infiltrate India’ and activation of ‘terrorist camps’ in Mansehra, Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu Kashmir,” he said, adding: “Similar venomous rhetoric against Pakistan continues on Indian media.”

These Indian statements, Khan said, signify their “desperate attempts to divert attention of the International community from the humanitarian nightmare in held Kashmir where Indian atrocities, including curfew and communications blockade continue for more than 50 days. Indian statements only vitiate an already tense environment and are a threat to regional peace and stability.”

He said Pakistan “does not wish confrontation but will give a befitting response in case of any misadventure or false flag activity.”

The Acting Foreign Secretary said Pakistan strongly “rejects these baseless, unfounded allegations which are being used to build the ground to pre-emptively justify any Indian misadventure/false flag operation by Indian armed forces along the Line of Control or elsewhere.”

Pakistan, he said, calls upon the P5 countries to “ask India to corroborate its fallacious claims about the presence of these so – called ‘terrorist camps.’

Pakistan, Khan said, is ready to provide full cooperation to delegates from P5 countries or diplomats from any other country who wish to visit any of the alleged locations to see for themselves that such Indian allegations are totally baseless and a mere rhetoric, to mislead both the international community, as well as Indian domestic audience.