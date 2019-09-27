Share:

GUJRAT - Speakers at a seminar held here at the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Thursday drew the attention of world community to the plight of innocent Kashmiris facing worst human rights violations under Indian occupation.

The seminar titled ‘Human Rights Violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir’ was organized by the UoG in collaboration with Gujrat district administration as part of a country-wide move to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in the Indian occupied part of the valley. The proceedings were presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq while Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Dr Khurram Shahzad Butt was the chief guest.

Other guests of honour included Dean Prof. Dr Suleman Tahir, renowned scholar Prof. Dr Riaz Ahmad, Dr Sobia Abid and Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashied.

Pledges support to Kashmiris for their freedom from Indian occupation

“We must raise our voice in support of eight million Kashmiri Muslims who had been facing the most unprecedented human siege in the history of mankind by the fascist Moodi that has crippled life in the occupied part of the valley,” Dr Khurram Shahazad said. He urged the students to condemn the atrocities on the people of Kashmir and highlight the issue at every social media forum to get the attention of the world community. He said that “our support to Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from Indian occupation will continue till they are granted the right of self-determination as per United Nations resolution.

Dr Shabbar Atiq in his address on the occasion said that the students, faculty and administration see eye-to-eye with the government on its narrative on Kashmir and pledge full support to the Kashmiris till they get freedom from Indian occupation. He discussed the value of freedom and highlighted the role youth could play in the ongoing Kashmiri struggle for freedom from Indian occupation.

Dr Suleman Tahir discussed the Kashmir problem and the all-important role youth could play to alleviate the suffering of the besieged Kashmiris by drawing the attention of the world community towards the issue which he said is more than just a regional conflict between the two countries. He said students should discuss the worst human rights situation in the occupied valley at all youth and social media forums to seek the world’s attention.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid viewed the freedom of Kashmir as unfinished agenda of Pakistan’s own independence from British rule in 1947. “It is our shared responsibility to support their just cause of freedom. We cannot leave Kashmiris in the lurch and turn our backs on them at the most critical juncture of their movement of freedom,” Sheikh Abdul Rashid said.

Prof. Riaz Ahmad, Dr Sobia Abid and student Shahzeb Arshad condemned the atrocities on the people of Kashmir by the occupying Indian forces and highlighted the need for the world nations to intervene to stop the genocide of the Kashmir people under illegal Indian occupation.

SUICIDE: A youth died after consuming poisonous liquor in Nowshera Virkan area while heirs alleged that deceased has been given poison by his friends. It was told that Asif Gujjar drunk liquor with his friends and got unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he died. While heirs of the deceased youth alleged that accused Sajjad a friend of Asif has given him poison due to which Asif died. Police have started investigations.

Police have arrested two accused for violation of kite flying act and recovered hundreds of kites and string roles from them. It was told that Kamoki police conducted a raid in Faisal Town and arrested Imran and Asad and recovered 965 kites and 60 kite string roles from them.