LAHORE - Hundreds of trade union representatives and workers Thursday participated in Punjab Labour Conference that was held under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation and afterwards they took out a mass rally from Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore carrying national flags, Kashmir flags and banners in support of their demands.

They demanded to the government to check high price hike of essential commodities and aggravating unemployment of the youth and abject poverty and lack of the provision of standard free equal education and provide the adequate standard medical facilities to each citizen and abolish the rising widening irrational gap between rich and poor in the country.

The procession was led by the veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the Confederation, Yousaf Baloch, chairman, and other trade union representatives. The participants marched from Nisbat Road and held a mass rally at Laxmi Chowk. The rally passed a resolution demanding to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to introduce far reaching economic and social reforms in the country.