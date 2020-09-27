Share:

Two soldiers were killed in a drive-by shooting in northern Lebanon on Sunday, according to the military.

Gunmen in a car opened fire on a military position in Minyeh region, triggering a shootout with Lebanese forces, the army said in a statement.

A gunman was killed in the shootout, while others fled the scene unscathed.

According to the statement, the Lebanese army has launched a manhunt for the attackers.

The attack came shortly after the Lebanese authorities said members of a “terrorist cell” were killed in a security raid in Wadi Khaled region in northern Lebanon.

In recent years, Lebanon suffered a number of attacks and blasts by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group, which is still active in the border area with war-torn Syria.