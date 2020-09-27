Share:

KHYBER - After completing their Basic Rescue Course batch 09 (BRC-9), 20 rescuers joined their official duties at Rescue 1122 Jamrud center, Khyber district.

Approximately 1100 rescuers from across the province including 20 from Khyber district took part in the three months long basic training.

A ceremony was held in this connection at Rescue 1122 center, Jamrud which was attended by district officials of the Rescue 1122 besides the newly arrived rescuers where they were assigned their respective responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, District Officer Rescue 1122 Khyber Malik Ashfaq Hussain said the rescuers had been trained to tackle any kind of emergency, therefore negligence would not be tolerated.

It is worth to mention that Khyber Rescue 1122 had been functioning since August 27, 2019 .

when former tribal regions were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.