BAHAWALPUR - As many as 4,140 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) received Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Scholarships worth Rs 190 million at a ceremony held here at university’s Abbasia Campus on Saturday.

A large number of recipients of scholarships, parents, faculty members and representatives of civil society attended the event. Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mahboob along with notables Malik Habibullah Bhutta and Syed Tabish Alwari disbursed scholarships among students on the occasion.

In his address, the vice chancellor said that thousands of students from across the country had benefitted from this scheme, adding that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was one of the leading universities whose students were availing this scheme.

He said that nations were competing in socio-economic sector and their progress and uplift would be determined by their performance in the higher education sector.

The government has timely focused on higher education sector and launched scholarship assistance scheme which will ultimately boost socio economic progress of the country. He said that due to recent developments in the university, the IUB had become first choice for the students.