KARACHI-Fifty-Eight companies operating in Pakistan clinched environment excellence awards and four organizations, including Forest Department Sindh, won best tree plantation award for their innovative work on environment conservation and cleanliness.

The awards were presented to the winners at the 17th Annual Environment Excellence Awards ceremony organized by National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH). Sindh Local Government and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was the chief guest of the ceremony and distributed award among the winners. NFEH President Muhmmad Naeem Qureshi, Secretary General Ruqiya Naeem, Vice President Engr. Nadeem Ashraf, Sr. Vice Chairman FPCCI Businessmen Panel Mian Zahid Hussain, AEEA Jury Head Shamsul Haq Memon, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

NFEH President M. Naeem Qureshi said the award had been instituted to recognize and promote the organizations which make an outstanding contribution towards the cause of sustainable development and economic growth of the country. These companies have been working tremendously to achieve economic and social development without harming the environment and natural resources.