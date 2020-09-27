Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out a raid near Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad and held a notorious drug supplier besides recovering heroin from his possession on Saturday.

The detained drug supplier was taken to ANF Police Station where he has been identified as Raza Obaid son of Muhammad Zahir Ud Din, resident of Batata Village, Tarar Khal, District Ponch, Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

According to details, a team of ANF, on a tip off, conducted a raid near Quaidian Hut in Islamabad and rounded up the notorious drug supplier Raza Obaid. Some 50 gram ice has been recovered from his possession by the ANF officials who brought him to police station where a case has been registered against the accused.

An investigator of ANF told that the accused is involved in supplying drugs educational institutions of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad including in QAU. He said ANF investigators are also trying to arrest the other members of drugs supplying racket.