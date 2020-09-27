Share:

KARACHI - Another case of coronavirus has been reported in the Karachi University as a female student of the law department was detected with the COVID-19 on Saturday.

It is the second case reported in Karachi University as a female student of the law department was detected with COVID-19. Yesterday, another female student tested positive for coronavirus in the varsity who had arrived at the premises to take part in the examination. The spokesperson said in a statement that the female student was stopped from appearing in the examination. It added that the administration would ensure the implementation of SOPs.

The varsity’s Student Advisor Office had already informed all students about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding the COVID-19. It emerged that the infected student arrived at the university despite being stopped by the administration.

On the other hand, the KU students complained about the negligence of the administration in term of implementing SOPs.

Earlier on September 17, the classes at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi campus and City Campus had been suspended for two days’ after two students diagnosed COVID-19 positive.

Two students belong to Lahore and Islamabad at Karachi campus of the IBA have been found positive of coronavirus and shifted to quarantine, according to sources.