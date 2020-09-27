Share:

LAHORE - Another two dengue cases were reported in the province one from Khushab and the second one from Muzaffargarh during the last 24 hours. Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Saturday that 696 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported during the last 24 hours who had been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

From January to uptill now, 60 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in the province, however, 54 patients were discharged after recovery while 6 patients were under treatment. No death caused by dengue was reported due to effective measures taken by the government.