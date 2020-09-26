Share:

The world saw the threat of COVID-19 for the first time in Wuhan city of China, December 2019. It soon spread speedily in China and then globally across the world, causing a pandemic, including in Pakistan. More than 300 thousand people expired and 4 million people have been affected globally.

Pakistan is also taking rigorous measures against this disease, like the rest of the world, but with even fewer resources. An innovative idea to control COVID-19 is through the use of technology like artificial intelligence. The government should look into these creative avenues- tracing and tracking the coroanvirus can be helped by using COVID-19 detecting applications or walk through sanitized sensors.

MS. YUMNA IFTIKHAR,

Lahore.