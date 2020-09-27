Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Secretary General Ahsan has accused the present regime of pushing the country in debt trap.

Addressing a Press conference at PML-N Secretariat Model Town on Saturday, he said that Imran Khan government has taken unprecedented loans in just two years.

“The PML-N government had taken 10 billion dollars loans in its five-year tenure. But PTI regime has borrowed the amount in two years”, former Interior Minister said.

Ahsan claimed that India was not happy over the speech of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“India is pleased that Pakistan’s economy had weaken, isolated on foreign front and even failed to get support of Islamic countries on Kashmir issue. The country’s growth rate was 5.8-per cent in the PML-N tenure. Now it is 0.4-percent which has pleased India,” he said.

He claimed that speech delivered by Nawaz Sharif at the recently-held APC was a reflection of the party workers’ feelings.

He claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was trying to arrest the party President, Shehbaz Sharif, in an attempt to rig the November 15 elections for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly. “We would not allow Imran Ahmed Niazi to repeat the 2018 playbook,” he said.

The PTI government had also planned to rig the Local Government elections in Punjab and every attempt was being made to achieve this goal.

He said the PTI won the July 25, 2018 general elections by crippling the RTS system through magic. The recent passage of different legislations by the Parliament was also a product of magic, he said.

He alleged that an attempt was being made to turn Pakistan into a fascist state by using NAB; the country has been experiencing another form of jurisprudence – NAB jurisprudence – under which every law is being defined and fitted into the NAB’s narrative. “The PML-N was facing political terrorism,” he said.

How the PPP and the PTI returned to power in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the PML-N was ousted in Punjab when it had transformed the province during the previous tenure, he questioned. Even after that, Usman Buzdar-led government was imposed in the province by using magic when the PML-N was clearly had more members, he said.

Recounting achievements of the PML-N, he said the PML-N in first four years of its tenure set a world record by generating 11,000 MW of electricity; economic growth had reached 5.8 pc during PML-N tenure, but today Pakistan has become the weakest economy in South Asia with negative growth rate.

He further said that Pakistan is facing serious threats today but government Ministers are acting irresponsibly and giving rise to crisis with their statements. “Every word and sentence of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is important for the party and is considered political doctrine. Attempts are being made to suppress voices of the opposition with threats,” he added.

Ahsan also rejected increase in electricity tariff and medicines prices and warned that forceful protest would be launched, if increase is not withdrawn.