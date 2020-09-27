Share:

Armenia’s armed forces have opened fire at settlements along the line of military confrontation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, there are casualties among the civilian population, a spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry said.

"On 27 September, at around 06:00 [02:00 GMT] the armed forces of Armenia, having carried out large-scale provocations, subjected to intensive shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army along the entire front line, as well as our settlements located in the frontline zone," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, at least six settlements came under attack and there are dead and wounded among the local population.

The defence ministry’s spokesperson said that "civilian infrastructure was seriously damaged" and that "information on casualties and wounded among the civilian population and the military is being verified."

"The advance units of the Azerbaijani army are taking retaliatory measures in order to suppress this provocation of the enemy and to ensure the safety of the civilian population living near the line of military confrontation," the spokesperson said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have clashed over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the early 1990s. The latest armed clashes broke out in July, with both sides reporting casualties.

On Monday, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that one serviceman was killed as a result of a shelling incident at the border with Armenia.