MUZAFFARABAD - A protest was held here on Saturday, on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A large number of people, holding black flags and ribbons tied to their arms, gathered in the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, and lamented that the address by Modi, butcher of Muslims of Gujerat and Kashmir, at the UNGA was an “insult” to this prestigious organisation. (Murderer, Murderer, Modi, the Murderer) was the main slogan of protestors.

Speakers on the occasion said that Narendra Modi-led RSS was engaged in grave human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

While talking to the media, they were of the view that RSS was killing elders, children and women in IOJK. “Modi is trying to hide his notorious acts by addressing UNGA while people in IOJK are suffering Indian atrocities,” they regretted.

Speakers maintained that UNGA should not allow people like Narendra Modi, the mass murderer, to address its session as this was a disgrace for humanity and all peace-loving nations around the globe. The protestors stated that Indian Prime Minister Modi had a criminal record, since it was full of inhuman acts, including killings of Muslims in Gujerat.

Modi had violated the religious rights of Muslims in India and the destruction of Babri Mosque by RSS is the testimony in this regard, they argued. People in the protest condemned the Indian armed forces brutalities in IOJK and demanded UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir as people of Jammu and Kashmir are resisting against Indian armed forces for the implementation of UN resolutions.

People of Kashmir also supported the speech made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that Imran Khan supported the stance of Plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir which is the legitimate right of people living in IOJK.

Maulana Abdul Aziz Alvi, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Mushtaqul Islam, Shaukat Javed Mir, Khalid Mehmood Zaidi, Usman Ali Hashim, Azmat Hayat, Ajmal Khan, Shafiq Inqalabi and others were also present in the rally.