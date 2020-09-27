Share:

HAFIZABAD - Locals have got no relief from the bandits, who made off with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.2 million from two houses on late Friday night. According to police sources, Muhammad Safdar Ansari, son of Muhammad Ali Ansari of Mohallah Hussainpura along with his family members, was away from his house when some unidentified criminals entered the house after breaking open locks of the house and made off with Rs one lakh and five tolas of gold ornaments. Similarly, some unidentified burglars broken into the house of Umar Farooq in Mohallah Sherpura when the family was away from the house and made off with Rs50,000/-and five tolas of gold ornaments. Police have registered the cases separately, but have failed to achieve any breakthrough so far. The citizens have called upon the IGP Punjab and RPO Gujranwala to urge the local police to intensify patrolling round-the-clock to prevent increasing incidents of robbery, burglary and bike snatching in the area.

‘Drug peddler’ held

The Jalalpur Bhattain police have arrested Muhammad Farooq, a notorious ‘drug peddler’, and also claimed to have seized 1.5 kg of Chars from his possession. According to police sources, a police party intercepted a suspect namely Farooq and during search managed to recover 1.5 chars from his luggage. A case has been registered against the accused accordingly.