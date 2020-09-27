Share:

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will be visiting Islamabad on a three-day visit from today Monday.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

During the visit, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will call on the Prime Minister and President and will also meet with Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries.

The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction.