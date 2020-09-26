Share:

LAHORE -Director Civil Services Academy Zulfiqar Younas has visited Virtual University of Pakistan’s M.A Jinnah Campus (head office). He was received by Rector Virtual University Naeem Tariq along with Director ORIC, Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi, Director ICT Ehsen Zafar Puri, Deputy Director ORIC VU Dr Syed Salman Hassan and principal officers of Virtual University.

He praised the setup of Virtual University and its mode of education. A brief presentation was given by Director ORIC regarding working of Virtual University. Director Civil Services Academy appreciated the professionalism of Virtual University. He admired conducting of online ECAT and GIKI test first time ever by Virtual University. He said “We will definitely take advantage of VU’s expertise.”

At the end, he toured VU Television Network and praised the state of art dedicated educational satellite channels. Babr Ali, GM VUTV, briefed about the mechanism and broadcasting of 24 hour uninterrupted transmission.