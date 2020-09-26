Share:

ISLAMABAD-Celebrating the craft couture of our sub-continent and its shared heritage, Diva’ni Pakistan opens doors to its flagship store at Gulberg 2, Lahore; the culture city of Pakistan. With the inheritance of a 75 years legacy of the parent company, the craft couture fashion brand was founded in 2013 by Creative Director, Ms. SanyaDhir. It celebrates the revival of ancient, authentic, hand-crafted “zardozi” and the nostalgia and lingering beauty of ancient Punjab and Awadh (Oudh) province. The translation of Diva’ni ideology comes alive in its store design as it brings to life a world of refined and genteel elegance.

The focus is on providing a regal experience through monochromatic crafted spaces inspired from Mughal architecture. The experience begins from the moment one steps into the magnificent marbled lobby with subtle wash of natural backlit onyx ceiling and intricate “jaalis” on either sides replicating the hallways of yore.

The statement ceiling with more than 100 refurbished “shamadans” brings out the volume of space with tone and textures that are subtle and warm creating an immersive space experience which evokes luxury and allows one to sink back into a different world.