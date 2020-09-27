Share:

LAHORE - On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar a Divisional Headquarters Monitoring & Implementation Committee has been constituted. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister has issued notification in this regard. The committee will monitor and coordinate the municipal and urban infrastructure related issues including cleanliness arrangements, water supply, sanitation, parks and horticulture, traffic management and parking problems. The Divisional Commissioner will head the committee.