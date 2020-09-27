Share:

Egyptian authorities on Sunday reopened the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip in both directions, the Palestinian Interior Ministry said.

The Hamas-run ministry said the border terminal will remain open for three days to allow Palestinian travelers to leave Gaza and let Palestinians stranded in Egypt to return back to the territory.

This is the second time for the Egyptian authorities to reopen the Rafah crossing since the coronavirus outbreak in March.

According to the Palestinian health authorities, travelers arriving in Gaza will enter an obligatory quarantine for a period of 21 days.

The Gaza Strip has recorded 2,791 virus cases, including 21 deaths, since March.