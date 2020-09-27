Share:

FAISALABAD - The police have beefed up security at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) female Member of National Assembly (MNA) as protective measure in the wake of an incident that took place on Sept 24.

According to the district police, former PML-N MNA Talal Chaudhry was allegedly injured in an incident that occurred near the residence of the MNA in Abdullah Garden. After the incident, security was tightened outside MNA’s residence. However, no party has so far approached the police for registration of case and further action.

Reportedly, Talal was attacked by unidentified people near the residence of MNA Ayesha Rajab late Friday night. It was not clear who assaulted the former mouthpiece of the PML-N. Some media reports claimed that he was beaten up by the brothers of the female MNA. Talal Chaudhry was admitted to a hospital following the attack. Police sources claimed that Talal Chaudhry called Rescue-15 police for help from Abdullah Garden Town Faisalabad at 3:00am on September 23. A team from check post No 208 was immediately sent. At the same time, Ayesha Rajab Baloch also called police emergency service Rescue-15 for help.

Baloch telephoned police that there were some suspected persons outside her house and she was feeling threatened. Shortly after, the police reached the spot. Later, PML-N workers and leaders also reached the crime scene where Talal Chaudhry was lying injured with a broken shoulder and both arms fractured.

It is stated that both MNAs had good relations before breaking off. A police official said that Talal was shifted to a private hospital in Lahore in a critical condition. In a video message recorded after this incident, Talal said that he was called for party’s organisational matters.