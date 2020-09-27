Share:

Lakki marwat-The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in collaboration with the local administration held a training session on hygiene and food safety for the bakers and confectioners in Bannu district.

Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and DC Muhammad Zubair Niazi also attended the session. They told the participants that the administration had arranged the session to acquaint the bakers, confectioners and employees working in their outlets and warehouses about the relevant laws and preparation of clean, safe and healthy foods.

The Divisional Commissioner said the administration had launched a special drive to stop selling of adulterated food items in local markets and bringing those indulged in illegal practice into clutches of law. He said that bakers, confectioners and sweet sellers should maintain hygiene and food safety measures at their outlets and warehouses.

On the occasion, the experts asked the participants to avoid adulteration and sell quality food items to consumers at their outlets.