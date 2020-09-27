Share:

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar has recommended more incentives for oversees Pakistanis to further escalate foreign remittances, besides enhancing investment in the country by Pakistan expatriates, as the inflow of foreign currencies by overseas Pakistanis has slowed down in Aug from the record high of previous two months though remaining strong at over $2 billion.

He said that if government assists overseas Pakistanis and provides them incentives, they can play a pivotal role in boosting Pakistan's economy through their remittances and investments for the socio-economic prosperity.

"The FPCCI is happy that the Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI) has started giving results following the reopening of businesses in major countries of Europe, the US and the Middle East, leading to improvement in remittances' inflow for the third consecutive month from June to Aug contrary to the anticipation of 12 percent drop in remittances to five Asian nations, including Pakistan, in the second half of 2020 by the top global credit rating agencies," he observed.