FAISALABAD - The Board of Directors of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has decided to give honorarium, equal to 15-day salary, to the company employees who performed duties during Eidul Azha and corona pandemic.

The decision was taken at the 49th meeting of the FWMC board of directors. Deputy Commissioner/Chairman FWMC Board of Directors Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting at which Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, GM Operations Col. (R) Emad Gill and other officers were also present.

The meeting also approved recruitment for key posts of the company, including the posts of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.

The board also approved extension of contracts of the employees in addition to purchase of tyres and batteries for operation vehicles. The FWMC chief executive officer gave a briefing and reiterated his commitment to providing best services to the citizens.