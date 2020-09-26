Share:

ISLAMABAD-She welcomed her first child, a daughter, with Zayn Malik recently. And Gigi Hadid’s closest friends are already showering her baby girl with gifts. The 25 year old model shared another peek at her daughter’s hand, in an Instagram story, along with gifts from Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift.

The baby girl, whose name has net yet been announced, laid on a colorful striped sheet. Her small closed fist peeked out of a white long sleeve shirt with a black outline of the Versace logo on her chest. Under her first appeared to be a pink silk blanket draped over her body. ‘Auntie @taylorswift made this,’ she added over the blanket.