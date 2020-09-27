Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says policies of the government have yielded positive results from corona to the health, employment and business restoration of a common man.
In a tweet on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's real recognition is to show high performance in difficult situations.
The Information Minister said time has proved opposition's allegations and concerns about the Corona pandemic false.
کورونا وباء کے حوالے سے اپوزیشن کے الزامات اور خدشات کو وقت نے غلط ثابت کر دکھایا۔کٹھن حالات میں اعلی کارکردگی دکھانا وزیراعظم عمران خان کی حقیقی پہچان ہے۔کورونا سے لیکر عام آدمی کی صحت، روزگار اور کاروبار کی بحالی تک حکومتی پالیسیوں کے مثبت نتائج برآمد ہوئے۔
— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) September 27, 2020