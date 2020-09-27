Share:

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-one, Quetta eight, Murree, Gilgit and Muzafarabad fourteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama and Anantnag while partly cloudy in Leh, Baramulla and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar thirteen, Jammu twenty one, Leh, three, Pulwama eleven, Anantnag and Shopian ten and Baralmula twelve degree centigrade.